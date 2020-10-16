The days until the US election are getting shorter. It could look much better for Donald Trump, now there is renewed criticism from his own party.

Eighteen days before the election, a senator shoots at the president from his own camp.

Washington – 18 days to go to the presidential election USA. Remains Donald Trump in office or succeed Joe Bidento overthrow the president? The polls in the country speak an increasingly clear language: a full ten percentage points is Biden meanwhile before his adversary.

Especially among the older population Trump recently gambled away his credit. Many senior citizens in the country are displeased with the government’s corona policy, which is headed by a head of government who downplays the risk of the virus in public.

Interactive map based on the FiveThirtyEight House Forecasthttps://t.co/x2Y9Jell9J pic.twitter.com/7EgHrUJX62 – 270toWin (@ 270toWin) October 15, 2020

US election 2020: violent Trump criticism from Republicans – “like a drunken sailor”

All in all it is Trump demanded, because the signs are bad: Now there is also headwind from their own party. Of the US Senator Ben Sasse received harsh criticism Trump caused a stir. Threw in a public phone call with voters Sasse, how Trump one republicanpretending to have “flirted with the president” with “racists”, “kissing dictators on the buttocks”, “betraying” allies, being “obsessed with television” and “falling in love”.

Trump throw government money out the window “like a drunken sailor”, make fun of the important group of voters of evangelical Christians behind their backs and have at the Corona pandemic failed said Sasse according to a recording of the phone call continue. “His family viewed the presidency as a business opportunity.”

Doesn’t think much of the president: Ben Sasse gave Donald Trump a lot of headwind. © Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP

US election 2020 / Donald Trump: Republicans fear loss of Senate majority

Because of Trump threatened the Republicans with the Presidential and Congressional elections on November 3rd to lose their majority in the Senate, warned Sasse. “I now believe a bloodbath for the Republicans in the Senate is possible. That’s why I never jumped on the Trump bandwagon, “said the politician from the state Nebraska.

Sasse’s remarks reflect the concerns of many republican against, not only that in the elections White House to lose – but because of Trumps Unpopular with many voters, including the Senate. The presidential party currently has a majority of 53 of the 100 senators in the upper house of Congress. Around a third of the senators will be elected on November 3rd. According to surveys, the “Grand Old Party” could then lose its Senate majority, even if that is anything but agreed.

US election 2020 / Donald Trump: The support from one’s own party is dwindling – swing states are decisive

Some Republican Senatorswho are trying to be re-elected last voted from Trump distant. The senator, known as a Trump critic, caused a stir this week Mitt Romneywho went harshly to court with the president. The Senate plays a central role in US politics, and not just in legislation. The Senators also approve Constitutional Judges-designate, as is currently the case with conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett.

How close Donald Trump the renewed scolding comes from one's own party is open. What is certain, however, is that election forecasts are not the president's only problem. In the meantime, the so-called are particularly exciting for the outcome of the election Swing States – So the still undecided states that either for Trump or for Biden could be true. These include Arizona*, Florida*, Michigan*, North Carolina*, Pennsylvania*, Texas * and Wisconsin*.