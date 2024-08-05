Although not even a year has passed since the premiere of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwe know that during the next Tokyo Game Show we will have new information about the future of the series. In this way, A log was recently leaked that gives us a small glimpse at what will be the next title in the series previously known as Yakuza.

Recently, A record was found by SEGA and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio under the name of Yakuza WarsThe registration took place on July 26, but it was not until August 4 that this information was made public. Unfortunately, it is not yet known for certain what kind of project is in the works.

Some have pointed out that this is just another mobile game. For their part, The title could indicate a collaboration with Sakura Wars, another SEGA property, and others don’t rule out the possibility of even seeing a Warriors title starring Kiryu and company. However, a popular theory has pointed out that in reality Yakuza: Wars means the return of Dead Souls.

In 2011, SEGA and RGG Studio brought us Yakuza: Dead Souls, a third-person shooter that shows us an alternate history where Kamurocho is invaded by zombies. The story is not canon, but the game is fondly remembered today, even if it did not have a positive reception at the time. Thus, It has been noted that Yakuza: Wars It could be a sequel or even a remake of this title.

Considering that Tokyo Game Show will run until next monththere is still some time before our doubts are answered. For their part, SEGA and RGG Studio have remained silent. In related topics, here you can check out our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Likewise, this is the trailer for the series of Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Author’s Note:

I hope it’s not something related to Yakuza: Dead SoulsThis isn’t a terrible game, but it’s not a title I’d like to see come back. However, this could be an interesting proposition that might just win over a new audience.

Via: Wario64