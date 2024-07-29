The series, which will be streamed on Prime Video starting October 24 with the first three episodes, will follow the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary original protagonist of the game.

At Comic-Con in San Diego, California, Amazon revealed a first look at the highly anticipated live-action series “Like a Dragon: Yakuza,” an adaptation of the popular Sega video game. The series, which will stream on Prime Video starting October 24 with the first three episodes, will follow the story of Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary protagonist of the game. Set in modern-day Japan, the series promises to explore the dramatic and intense stories of its characters, going beyond what the games have been able to show. Kazuma Kiryu will be played by actor Ryoma Takeuchi, while Kento Kaku will play Akira Nishikiyama. The series will be directed by Masaharu Take.

Amazon said the show will offer an in-depth look at narratives that the games haven’t explored, bringing the emotional nuance and conflicts of the characters to life. The move is part of a growing trend of video game adaptations for television, following the success of series like “The Last of Us” on HBO, “Twisted Metal” on Peacock and Amazon’s live-action adaptation of “Fallout.” Sega, the publisher of Yakuza, has already seen success expanding its video game universe with the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films and spin-off series.