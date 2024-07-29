Over the weekend Prime Video has released the teaser trailer online for Like A Dragon: Yakuzathe live action series based on the video game franchise SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

The six-episode series will debut next October 25th (in Italy) with the first part and in November with the second. This first season will cover the first title of the series dating back to 2005. Let’s see the trailer in question below.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza – Teaser Trailer

Source: Prime Video