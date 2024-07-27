Video games are on a roll when it comes to adaptations to series and movies. One of them may be Like a Dragon: Yakuza which will be exclusive to Prime Video and available worldwide. To get us excited, a first teaser is already available, giving us a good idea of ​​what awaits us.

At the beginning of the video, you can see some of the game’s scenes, especially the first versions. As it progresses, we begin to see a little more of what the live-action of Like a Drago: Yakuza will look like, and that’s when the different scenarios are exposed.

For a good part of the presentation we see how a dragon tattoo is drawn, which is characteristic of this series that exposes what criminal life is like in Japan.

They also remind us that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will premiere on October 24 via the Prime Video service.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza reveals that Kento Kaku will be Akira Nishikiyama

During a panel held at San Diego Comic-Con, the production of Like a Dragon: Yakuza chose actor Kento Kaku to bring the character of Akira Nishikiyama to life.

Akira Nishikiyama grew up with Kazuma Kiryu in an orphanage and was one of his allies before the first Yakuza game. This is a character with a very particular characteristic as he kills the head of the Dojima clan, trying to prevent him from abusing his friend Yumi Sawamura.

Kazuma then accepts the blame for the murder of the Dojima clan patriarch and is locked away for 10 years, the problem is that his friend changes completely in the last decade, causing an imminent battle between the two.

On the other hand, the actor who will play Akira Nishikiyama in the Like a Drago: Yakuza series is best known for his role in the Netflix series House of the Ninjas.

This adaptation of the Sega game promises to bring a lot of action, but also drama, which is a narrative part of this series. Will you be encouraged to watch it when it comes out? Speaking of Prime Video series, here is our review of the fourth season of The Boys.