However, some news has arrived that has “changed” our point of view on this production a bit: there will be no karaoke scenes .

We know that history will be inspired by the first video game : will take the main characters, the general plot and various elements, while changing a number of factors to adapt to the needs of the new medium. From our point of view, there is nothing wrong with changing the plot and characters a bit, if the end result is positive.

The six episodes of the first season of The Walking Dead will be available on Prime Video between October 24th and November 1st. Like a Dragon the TV series based on the saga that for many years was known as Yakuza in the West.

Like a Dragon TV Series Will Be More Serious

In an interview, producer Erik Barmack revealed that there will be no scenes dedicated to karaoke, one of the many over-the-top activities of Yakuza / Like a Dragon. Moreover, it seems that the purpose of this TV series is to focus on the emotions of the protagonists, highlighting their most credible and realistic characteristics, so as not to confuse TV viewers.

Kiryu in the Like a Dragon TV series

Obviously we understand the choice but we cannot deny that we are sorry. The great power of Like a Dragon is in its ability to blend absurd scenes with the most dramatic moments and tear-jerking as possible.

Clearly for the videogame it is “easy” to propose something like this, thanks to the mission structure and the fact that the player acts according to his own taste and pace, moving from main and secondary missions at will. Kiryu can see his best friend pointing a gun at his face in tears and after five minutes playing an arcade game featuring busty women dressed as insects, then rejoicing for having defeated a seven-year-old boy: to the player, especially after he has understood the language of the video game, this does not create any kind of disorientation. To the television viewer, however, it would only cause confusion.

We understand therefore that it was a forced choice, but we are sorry about itbecause people who will see on Prime Video this new series based on a video game that they may or may not have heard of, will not understand everything that is behind it and what world they are missing. We also fear that the TV Kiryu will not lift motorcycles with his bare hands to use them as blunt weapons … is there nothing sacred in this world anymore?