Last December 8th, on the occasion of Like a Dragon DayThe Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has shared two new trailers for the series, specifically one for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and one for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (here is our review). In the first we can see Kiryu who meets old friends and allies who encourage him to reflect on life and the direction to take, while the second is dedicated to the English dub which will be available for free from this month.

Finally, we point out the presence of a special costume obtainable for Infinite WealthL'Hello Work Employer For Ichiban Kasuga which you can redeem by subscribing to the newsletter via this link.

Let's remember that, while Like a Dragon Gaiden it is already available, Infinite Wealth it will be playable from the next one January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Bucket List Story Trailer

Like a Dragon Gaiden – English Dub Story Trailer

Source: SEGA via PLAION