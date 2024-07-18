During a recent livestream, the studio reported that the game’s grand reveal will take place during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, scheduled for September 26 – 29 . He hasn’t added any more details yet, so it’s unclear whether it’s a new Like a Dragon, a spin-off, a new Judgment, or maybe an unreleased IP. In short, there’s no shortage of options.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio the historian Sega team author of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series will reveal in a few months the new game he’s working on, hinting that fans will be surprised by its nature.

A new Like a Dragon, Judgment or something completely new?

In this regard, just a few days ago the Essence of Fandom event took place at Anime Expo, where Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio anticipated that “one thing is for sure: you will be surprised” by the new game the team is working on.

A combat sequence in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A seemingly circumstantial phrase, but it is good not to underestimate this team. After all, you will remember the revolution that happened between Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragoncomplete with a change of protagonist and gameplay, which has gone from action to turn-based combat. In short, a further upheaval for the Like a Dragon series is not excluded.

The latest mainline entry in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, was released earlier this year to rave reviews from critics and fans alike. If you missed it, here’s our review.