At the beginning of the year we received the acclaimed Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe eighth numerical installment in the beloved series from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. While it is currently unknown what the next step for the series will be, The studio has given us a hint about what awaits all fans in the future.

This past weekend, the Essence of Fandom event took place during Anime Expo, where all fans who attended had the chance to participate in a series of themed events, including a karaoke contest, complete with the attendance of Kazuhiro Nakaya, the voice of Kazuga Ichiba, and Akira Nishikiyama. It was here that attendees heard the first details about Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s next game. This is what they had to say about it:

“We can’t tell you what kind of game it is, but we will tell you, you will be surprised.”

Although RGG Studio representatives did not directly mention the Like a Dragon series, Their presence at an event focused on this series makes it clear that they were talking about this property.Considering that the studio is no stranger to changing up the series’ formula, having seen a transition from beat’em up to turn-based RPG a couple of years ago, the idea of ​​seeing another radical change in the combat system is not completely ruled out.

Considering that between major releases, RGG Studio is working on multiple spin-offs of the series, it is likely that in the future we will see something completely new and unexpected.. While there is no official information at the moment, Masayoshi Yokoyama, head of the team, has hinted that a remake of Yakuza 3 could be on the way. Likewise, a new installment in the Judgment series, or even something different, is not ruled out. In related topics, you can check out our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth here. Likewise, the Like a Dragon: Yakuza series already has a release date.

Author’s Note:

As a huge fan of the series, I can’t wait to see what the next Like a Dragon game will be. To this day, Infinite Wealth is still my GOTY of 2024, and I’m very excited for the Amazon series. No matter what it is, I’ll be day one for RGG Studio’s next project.

Via: VGC