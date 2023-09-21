













Like a Dragon: Sega reveals new details of the next installments of the saga formerly known as Yakuza









In case you didn’t know, two games are coming for Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name and Infinite Wealth and we are going to tell you everything we found out about both deliveries.

First of all, Infinite Wealth It will be released on January 26, 2024 and will feature Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim in the cast. Now, this title, unlike the previous installment that was “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” which was a temporary Xbox exclusive, will be released at the same time on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Sega

You can also pre-order the physical and digital versions of this title in its standard, deluxe and Ultimate edition. Each pre-order comes with a “Hero’s Booster Pack,” which will help players level up faster, along with a Special Job Set that includes the Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs.

Don’t lose sight of that Infinite Wealth It has a unique RPG style that is worth experiencing if you like role-playing style experiences. This is where we have a new protagonist named Ichiban Kasuga who has a very special charisma.

Source: Sega

What did Sega reveal about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?

Atlanta hip hop artist JID and Japanese musician Yojiro Noda team up with SEGA to create “Katatoki,” the theme song for this game. JID is riding high following the 2022 release of the acclaimed The Forever Story, which saw the rising star collaborate with hip-hop giants like Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk, among others. Yojiro is the singer of Radwimps, a band that performed the main theme of the anime blockbuster Your Name.

Source: Sega

Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name will go on sale on November 9 and as with Infinite Wealth It will be available through PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Windows Store or on Steam.

