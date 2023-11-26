Like a Dragon, RGG Studio was sure that the turn-based combat would appeal to fans

Despite some initial skepticism, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio he has always been sure that the transition to turn-based combat of the series Like a Dragon / Yakuza it would have suited even most longtime fans.
In an interview with Game Informer, producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto explained that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio was not at all worried about the initial skepticism, as he was confident that he could make a fun game even by exploring gameplay dynamics he had never worked on before .
“RGG Studio games are based on narrative” said Sakamoto. “We always think about the most enjoyable way to present the plot, and combat is an important factor. For example, one of the reasons we decided to make Yakuza: Like a Dragon an RPG is because we think simple and straightforward. In addition to the fighting, we made a lot of minigames of different styles, so we were confident that we could make a fun game, even if it’s a genre we’ve never done before.”
A successful bet?
On the one hand, the players’ fears were understandable. You may remember that the first trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon which presented this unprecedented twist in the dynamics of the gameplay was published on April 1, 2019 and for this reason everything was branded as a nice April Fool’s jokeonly to later discover that the developers actually wanted to give a new identity to the series.
The transition from the action formula to the turn-based combat formula was drastic and in some ways even risky for a series that at the time already had a 15-year career and numerous games under its belt, but it was welcomed with open arms by critics and public (in this regard, here is our review of Yakuza: Like a Dragon) demonstrate that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s was a bet won.
In any case, the more conservative fans were not left empty-handed, given that the spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name features an action combat system, more similar to the old chapters.
