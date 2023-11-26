Like a Dragon, RGG Studio was sure that the turn-based combat would appeal to fans

Despite some initial skepticism, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio he has always been sure that the transition to turn-based combat of the series Like a Dragon / Yakuza it would have suited even most longtime fans.

In an interview with Game Informer, producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto explained that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio was not at all worried about the initial skepticism, as he was confident that he could make a fun game even by exploring gameplay dynamics he had never worked on before .

“RGG Studio games are based on narrative” said Sakamoto. “We always think about the most enjoyable way to present the plot, and combat is an important factor. For example, one of the reasons we decided to make Yakuza: Like a Dragon an RPG is because we think simple and straightforward. In addition to the fighting, we made a lot of minigames of different styles, so we were confident that we could make a fun game, even if it’s a genre we’ve never done before.”