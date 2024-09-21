Let’s face it, if we had told you all these things in advance you wouldn’t have believed it . Or should we say that you did not believe it, because in reality they had been revealed by a leak which no one thought was remotely reliable.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has just been revealed and it’s just crazy. The new action adventure from RGG Studio will once again put us in the shoes of Majima who has lost his memory, is shipwrecked in Hawaii and in two days has become the captain of a pirate ship. The jump command will also be added for the first time in the series.

Details Confirmed by Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Leak

In May a 4chan post (which admittedly isn’t the most credible source since it’s constantly filled with fake leaks) had revealed that the story of the new game would see “Majima shipwrecked, losing his memory and finding himself involved in a feud between pirates”. Absolutely a fake leak, right?

Goro Majima shipwrecked

Only that it turned out to be completely true. Furthermore, the leak also talked about the fact that the most important areas would be Hawaii already seen in Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthMadlantis Island and an area used as a base of operations. All absolutely correct information that cannot be guessed by pure chance.

The leak actually talked about something else, but we’ll avoid going into it since some details haven’t been officially confirmed. In any case, real leaks occasionally pop up on 4chan: the exception that proves the rule.

Let’s see the trailer, release date and platforms of Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.