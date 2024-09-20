Sega and the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio have just announced what their next game will be. It is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. As its name indicates, it will give us a pirate story although in a modern setting and starring the legendary Goro Majima.

The first trailer of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii shows us Goro Majima talking about how he got into this situation. We later see that he somehow ended up on an island and meets a mysterious boy, which leads to him becoming the captain of his own pirate ship.

What follows gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from his story, which seems frankly crazy but interesting. Of course we also get a look at gameplay which again reminds us of the colorful combat from the series’ past and it looks like they’ll be returning to all-out action instead of RPG. Not to mention we’ll have to assemble our own crew.

Source: Sega

We recommend: Like a Dragon: Yakuza will have its Live-Action and will be exclusive to Prime Video

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on February 28, 2025 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Various editions of the game are now available for pre-order at various retailers. What do you think of the new direction this franchise is taking?

What do the different editions of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii include?

Available editions of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii There are three: the standard, the deluxe and the collector’s edition. The standard version includes only the game, the deluxe version comes with downloadable character customization packs and The collector’s edition is a physical edition with the base game, the contents of the deluxe edition and special products such as a replica of Goro’s eyepatch, a treasure coin pin and other items.

Additionally, as a reward for pre-ordering, players will receive a pair of DLCs. One of them will allow you to add Ichiban Kasuga and his pet lobster Nancy to your crew, while the other will give you the option to put two of Ichiban’s most iconic outfits on Goro. Will you pre-order it?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.