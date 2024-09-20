Anyone who decides to pre-order or pre-purchase any version of the game will receive as a pre-order bonus the package Ichiban Kasuga’s Special Outfits and Pirate Crew Set which includes:

In conjunction with the announcement of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Sega and RGG Studio have also revealed the pre-order bonuses and the various editions which will be available in European physical and digital stores, including a rich Collector’s Edition for the most die-hard fans.

Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition

THE’Standard Edition Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available in both physical and digital formats at the price of 59.99 euros for all platforms, namely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Obviously this version does not include any additional bonuses, except for pre-order ones.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii Deluxe Edition Contents

Let’s continue with the Deluxe Edition which will be available exclusively in digital format at the price of 74.99 euros for all platforms. Includes a host of extras, including legendary crewmates, additional ship customization pieces, iconic outfits, an additional karaoke song, and more. Specifically:

Legendary Pirate Crew Pack

Strongest Pirate Crew Set

Enthusiastic Helpers Set

Legendary Outfit Pack

Special clothing set of legendary characters

Special T-shirt Set

Ship Customization Package

Kazuma Kiryu’s Special Ship Customization Set

Ichiban Kasuga Special Ship Customization Set

Daigo Dojima’s Special Ship Customization Set

Special Ship Customization Set by RGG Studio

Extra Karaoke and CD Package

Extra song for karaoke

CD Collection Set

Finally, there is a Collector’s Edition in physical format for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The price has not yet been announced, with Sega promising that pre-orders will begin soon in the US and Europe. In addition to the base game on disc and all the digital content of the Deluxe Edition, it includes a series of collectibles, which we list below:

A six-inch acrylic representation of Majima as a pirate

Majima’s Crew Pirate Flag 12″ x 18″

Majima’s Eye Patch

A treasure coin

The Collector’s Edition of Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii

What do you think, are you interested in one of these editions in particular? Let us know in the comments. If you are interested in a digital edition, you can find them at Steam for the PC version, on PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 and on Xbox Store for those Xbox Series X|S and One.

In the meantime, we remind you that Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii will be available from February 28, 2025. Here is the first trailer and official details of this new adventure starring Goro Majima.