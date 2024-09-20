In conjunction with the announcement of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiSega and RGG Studio have also revealed the pre-order bonuses and the various editions which will be available in European physical and digital stores, including a rich Collector’s Edition for the most die-hard fans.
Anyone who decides to pre-order or pre-purchase any version of the game will receive as a pre-order bonus the package Ichiban Kasuga’s Special Outfits and Pirate Crew Setwhich includes:
Ichiban Pirate Crew Set
- Crewmate: Ichiban Kasuga
- Helper: Nanci
Ichiban Special Outfit Set
- Special Outfit: Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)
- Special Outfit: Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like a Dragon)
Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition
THE’Standard Edition Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available in both physical and digital formats at the price of 59.99 euros for all platforms, namely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Obviously this version does not include any additional bonuses, except for pre-order ones.
Let’s continue with the Deluxe Edition which will be available exclusively in digital format at the price of 74.99 euros for all platforms. Includes a host of extras, including legendary crewmates, additional ship customization pieces, iconic outfits, an additional karaoke song, and more. Specifically:
Legendary Pirate Crew Pack
- Strongest Pirate Crew Set
- Enthusiastic Helpers Set
Legendary Outfit Pack
- Special clothing set of legendary characters
- Special T-shirt Set
Ship Customization Package
- Kazuma Kiryu’s Special Ship Customization Set
-
Ichiban Kasuga Special Ship Customization Set
-
Daigo Dojima’s Special Ship Customization Set
-
Special Ship Customization Set by RGG Studio
Extra Karaoke and CD Package
- Extra song for karaoke
- CD Collection Set
Finally, there is a Collector’s Edition in physical format for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The price has not yet been announced, with Sega promising that pre-orders will begin soon in the US and Europe. In addition to the base game on disc and all the digital content of the Deluxe Edition, it includes a series of collectibles, which we list below:
- A six-inch acrylic representation of Majima as a pirate
- Majima’s Crew Pirate Flag 12″ x 18″
- Majima’s Eye Patch
- A treasure coin
What do you think, are you interested in one of these editions in particular? Let us know in the comments. If you are interested in a digital edition, you can find them at Steam for the PC version, on PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 and on Xbox Store for those Xbox Series X|S and One.
In the meantime, we remind you that Like a Dragon: Yakuza Pirate in Hawaii will be available from February 28, 2025. Here is the first trailer and official details of this new adventure starring Goro Majima.
