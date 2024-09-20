The presentation explains to us that Goro Majima the Mad Dog of Shimano, is shipwrecked on Rich Island, which is “not too far from Hawaii”. The yakuza has lost his memories and comes across a young boy with a tiger, later getting involved in a clash with a Japanese yakuza family.

RGG has announced a new game in the Yakuza saga. It is called “ Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii “, a name that immediately makes it clear what kind of game it is. You can see the trailer below. The release date is set for February 28, 2025 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 .

The trailer for Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Majima, although without memories, finds himself fighting against real pirates, even taking control of a vessel with cannons. The trailer for Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii confirms that this is once again a action-focused video gamewith Majima as a controllable character. He will have two fighting styles (a more classic one based on the Mad Dog style and a Sea Dog one, with double sabers and firearms and more), with one of these based on wide-range combos: there will therefore also be more enemies on the screen. Majima will also be very agile and will be able to move from one enemy to another very quickly, even launching himself towards enemies with secondary weapons to quickly cover the distance in Sea Dog mode. Furthermore, for the first time it will be possible to jump during battles, to hit enemies launched into the air.

After the trailer RGG Studio explains that Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is set in Hawaii (obviously) and that it is seen as a similar product to Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name, that is, it is an action-adventure game instead of a turn-based RPG like the Ichiban series.

As always, there will be more settings: Hawaii, Rich Island and Madtlantisa sort of ship graveyard transformed into a city for pirates. Obviously there will be various minigames, including returns and new ones. It will also be possible to change Majima’s clothes, with over 200 elements to choose from.