During the RGG Summit 2024, SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced a new title for the franchise Yakuza: Like a Dragon. This is the first title that will see as the undisputed protagonist Goro Majimaa side-story set in Hawaii in the present day that goes by the name of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (in Japan Ryu Ga Gotoku Gaiden:

Majima will wake up without memory on an unknown shore and soon will become the captain of a pirate ship. The game will use the setting already seen in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthbut using what appears to be the classic action combat system of the first six episodes of the series, where Majima will be able to use two different styles to clear out his enemies, Mad Dog And Sea Dog. For the first time in the series, it will also be possible to jump during battles and the development team assures that it will be very different from how you fought Kiryu.

It will be possible to dress Goro with custom clothes (even those of Goromi) and try your hand at various minigames such as Dragon Kart, Crazy Deliveryromantic dates of Minato Girls (Masaru’s Love Journey) and Karaoke. Judging from the trailer, the cast will include the famous wrestler Samoa Joewho served in WWE from 2015 to 2021 and currently performs in AEW. Joe played the role of Sweet Tooth in the TV series of Twisted Metal.

The Japanese collector’s edition will contain the Pop-Up Pirate of Majima and the wearable bandage. No news of a possible arrival in Europe of these gadgets.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be available from next February 28, 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Windows Store.

Let’s see the announcement trailer below. (news in progress)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Announcement Trailer

Source: RGG Studio