During WonFes 2023 Shanghai, Good Smile Company announced the arrival of three NENDOROID from the videogame series of Like a Dragonuntil recently known in the West as Yakuza. It’s about Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima and Ichiban Kasuga.

Unfortunately, further details such as prices and release date are not known, only that the three figures are currently in development.

WonFes 2023 Shanghai Figure Update! Good Smile Arts Shanghai

Yakuza Nendoroid Kazuma Kiryu

Nendoroid Goro Majima

Nendoroid Ichiban Kasuga Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#WF2023 #yakuza #RGG #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/3L4khnbbxu — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) October 2, 2023

Source: Good Smile Company Street Siliconera