As announced earlier this month, Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be available in the catalogue Xbox Game Pass starting from TomorrowOctober 17, and can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to the Microsoft service.
One of the games of the first half of October on Xbox Game Pass, Ishin! it’s the best remake of the Yakuza spin-off originally published in 2014 but never distributed outside the Japanese market.
A story of blood and samurai
Set in feudal Japan, Like a Dragon: Ishin! tells the history by Ryoma Sakamoto, a fictionalized version of a real-life figure: a skilled and courageous samurai, determined to overthrow the Bakumatsu shogunate and put an end to its injustices.
Being a spin-off of Yakuza, the game gives the various characters the features of the protagonists of the SEGA seriesalthough relegating them to roles that are often different from the original ones: we talked about this and more in the review of Like a Dragon: Ishin!
