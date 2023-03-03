Like a Dragon: Ishin! updated toupdate 1.03 on PC (via Steam). The patch is also expected soon on PlayStation (during the day of March 3, 2023), while the Xbox and Windows Store version will have to wait a bit even if it is not clear how precisely.

Patch 1.03 of Like a Dragon: Ishin! deals with correct a number of technical problems. First of all, this update should eliminate or otherwise limit the stuttering problems, as well as prevent crashes when starting the game.

There have also been improvements to the positioning of UI elements in Like a Dragon: Ishin! when playing with an ultra-wide screen. Also, settings have been added for monitor selection and resolution when you have multiple monitors. Finally, there are various minor bug fixes.

Finally, RGG Studio has already confirmed some details of the next update by Like a Dragon: Ishin!: These are other bug fixes and balance adjustments. We have no further information on this at the moment.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! received a good response from critics and audiences, but especially the farming simulator mode is the most appreciated by many fans.