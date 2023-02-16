Only a few days left until the early access of Like a Dragon: Ishin! — spin-off of the series of Yakuza (now officially Like a Dragon) set in the era Bakumatsu of ancient Japan — and only a few more days before the official launch, scheduled for February 21st. Today SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio share on the net a new trailer focused on the additional skin included in the Digital Deluxe Editionwhich will allow you to transform the protagonist Sakamoto Ryōma in the timeless Dojima dragon, Kazuma Kiryu.

See it in action in the video included below. Like a Dragon: Ishin!the “Kiwami” version of the title released only in Japan on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Dragon of Dojima Trailer

Source: SAW Street Gematsu