Like a Dragon: Ishin! is the most recent chapter of the saga Like a Dragon / Yakuza, at least in order of publication. Like many other titles in the series, it consists of many sections, including plot parts, side events and even non-mandatory modes, such as Another Life. It’s sort of farming simulator mode, complete with plot. Well, it seems that the fans are really enjoying it.

Through social media there are many players of Like a Dragon: Ishin! who reveal that they are surprised by the quality of this mode. Many also say that they feel no desire to do anything other than spend countless hours growing carrots, ginseng and more.

The advantage of this mode by Like a Dragon: Ishin! is that it also allows you to earn a good amount of mon, which is the game currency. In addition to farming, you can decorate your home, deepen your relationship with your adopted daughter, improve the kennels for stray dogs and cats and generally face Edo-era Japan without worrying about having to shed blood. Here are a few examples of what players are saying.

In short, it seems that Another Life is a fun mode, interesting in terms of narrative and useful for enhancing your character and earning money. Could the Like a Dragon team decide to include it in other games of the saga considering the level of appreciation?

Finally, we leave you with our review of Like a Dragon: Ishin!.