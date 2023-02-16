SAW has announced that the free demo of Like a Dragon: Ishin! For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and for PC.

The Like a Dragon: Ishin!™ demo is available today on PlayStation, Xbox and PC PlayStation and Xbox players can sign up to the SEGA newsletter to receive exclusive Katana Boneeater and Katana Drop of Water weapons, to be redeemed by March 20th MILAN – February 16, 2023 – During today’s day SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will release the demo of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, downloadable on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Until March 20, Xbox and PlayStation players who subscribe to the SEGA newsletter will also receive two exclusive in-game weapons available at release: the Boneeater Katana and the Water Drop Katana. The demo of Like a Dragon: Ishin! focused on combat, it will allow aspiring samurai to explore two action-packed game segments. Players can take on enemies at the Kiyomizudera and challenge three armored warriors to a duel. The demo can be downloaded for free. Players can book Like a Dragon: Ishin! to receive three exclusive weapons on Playstation Store , Xbox Store And Steam . The Digital Standard Edition can be purchased for €59.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for €69.99. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will unlock early access to the game starting tomorrow, February 17th. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will receive: Set “Captain of the Shinsengumi”

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

“Third Company Armaments Expansion” Kit

“The Dragon of Dojima” Appearance In this historical adventure, iniquity reigns in the Kyo of 1860, and in an attempt to obtain justice, a samurai will change the course of history. He takes up Sakamoto Ryoma’s sword and explores Kyo in search of your father’s killer, to clear you of the murder you were falsely accused of and restore your honor. At the same time, you will end the era of samurai and change the future of Japan forever. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released globally on February 21 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.

Source: SAW via PLAION