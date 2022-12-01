SAW And RGG Studio have released a new trailer dedicated to the combat system of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, arriving in February. In addition to showing us the different fighting styles that we can use as Sakamoto Ryōmathe software house has announced the opening of pre-order the digital edition of the title both in the Standard version and in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Those who pre-order the game digitally will have the option to early access starting February 17, 2023four days before the release, and they will receive three exclusive weapons for the protagonist. The Digital Deluxe Edition will contain a series of DLCs that will help the player at the beginning of the adventure, they will be:

set “ Captain of the Shinsengumi “

“ Kits “ Support for Ryoma’s growth “

“ Kits “ Sword upgrade materials “

“ Kits “ Gun upgrade materials “

“ Kits “ Third Company Armaments Expansion “

“ Appearance “The Dragon of Dojima“

We leave you now with the Combat Trailer dedicated to Like a Dragon: Ishin! reminding you that the game will be available worldwide starting from from February 21, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision.

Source: SEGA, RGG Studio via PLAION