SAW and the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer dedicated to the highly anticipated Like a Dragon: Ishin!coming on February 21st. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is entitled “Blade of Vengeance” and will allow us to take a look at the intriguing storyline of this spin-off. The protagonist of the game, Sakamoto Ryōmawill be framed for the murder of his mentor and will have to fight new enemies in order to ensure that justice prevails.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – “Blade of Vengeance” trailer available Today, SEGA and RGG Studio released a new trailer presenting the story of the highly anticipated samurai epic Like a Dragon: Ishin!which will be released worldwide on February 21, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows and Steam. The new video of Like a Dragon: Ishin! entitled “Blade of Vengeance”, is available for viewing and sharing at the following link: https://youtu.be/0n55jSRDhcA The “Blade of Vengeance” trailer explores the game’s storyline, offering a glimpse into the treacherous path that awaits protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma, who is framed for the murder of his mentor. Filled with friend and foe, heart-pounding combat and more, this solemn samurai’s fight for justice defies the course of Japanese history. Players who they book physical or digital editions of the game will receive three exclusive additional weapons to help pave the way for the revolution: Kijinmaru Kunishige, Bleeding Sheen, and Blackship Cannon. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the game on February 17, 2023, as well as a variety of downloadable content to support players throughout the game: Set “Captain of the Shinsengumi”

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

“Third Company Armaments Expansion” Kit

Skin “The Dragon of Dojima” For more information and to pre-order your game, just visit ishin.sega.com.

Source: SEGA, RGG Studio