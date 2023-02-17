Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a spin-off chapter originally launched in 2014 in Japan and never arrived in Europe, and now we will finally be able to play it on PlayStation 4, PlayStaton 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC also in our continent, complete with Italian localization. However, this is not a simple port, with the developers having to create a remastered using the graphics engine UnrealEngine 4.

The title is set in a completely different period from what we have always seen in the series developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku. Something that will please fans of the series is the fact that, despite having different names, some of the most important characters of the series will be present published by SEGA. Let’s take a closer look at Like a Dragon: Ishin! in our review.

Like a Dragon’s bushido

The protagonist of Like a Dragon: Ishin! And Ryoma Sakamoto, who has the same face as Kiryu Kazuma. The game opens with Ryoma’s return to her home country after spending time in another city for training; the game is in fact set in the Bakumatsu perioda very chaotic Japanese historical moment, and ours Ryoma is involved in one of these riots which will lead to the death of his mentor and stepfather. Not only that: he is also the main defendantand both for revenge and to prove his innocence, Ryoma Sakamoto flees to begin his research.

A “modern” samurai

Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes the gameplay from the predecessors of Yakuza: Like a Dragon (of which you can read our review here). In fact, instead of being a turn-based RPG, it’s once again a fighting game. Ryoma will be able to use four different styles:

Freestyle wrestling : where the protagonist will only use the power of his punches and kicks to knock down all his enemies;

Game of swords : here you can use the classic samurai weapon, the katana;

Firefight : in this unconventional style you will use a pistol to keep enemies at a distance;

Crazy dance: If you prefer keeping enemies at a distance with weapons, dodging and attacking with your katana, this is the style for you.

The feeling pad in the hand is really well done, you can feel every single stroke, ed perform combos between various styles is really satisfying, even if sooner or later you will have to choose which art to specialize in: each style has its own “spherography” and if you want to create builds you will have to take advantage of the spheres to place where you prefer and then follow the path (a bit like it happens in Final Fantasy X ed).

A very comfortable thing even for less experienced players is the fact that the enemies they make very predictable attacks, given that even just by looking at their movements it is possible to understand which blow is coming to block or dodge it. It definitely is nice combat system which relies entirely on memory and reaction, just like in the most classic fighting games.

But the developers of Like a Dragon: Ishin! they wanted to add some spice to the combat system, taking advantage of special cards that will guarantee you various bonuses or various skills during the battle, which are certainly to be exploited during the more complex boss fights. The funny thing is that these cards depict characters from the Yakuza series, but they are there also some “special guests” like the composer Alex Moulaka.

But don’t let the fact that Like a Dragon: Ishin! is set in medieval Japan: the fun of minigames will not miss. They won’t all be unlocked right away, but you’ll get them as you progress through quests and side missions. Among the most special ones we find karaokea classic of the series, but there are also the cut woodit shogithe fishing, mahjongthe chicken racing and much more. Obviously the presence of all these mini-games pleasantly increases longevity of the title.

And since we have named them, the “Story Stories” (as they are called in Like a Dragon: Ishin!) will allow you to get to know some NPCs and to experience some adventures, which range from being completely realistic to reaching the absurd, so as to elicit a smile. But this is also a classic of the series, which it combines moments of seriousness with completely crazy circumstances.

The defense of honour

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a game that, as already mentioned, exploits theUnrealEngine 4. This means that from a purely graphic point of view it may not be surprising, above all if you have already played the last Yakuza. But this does not mean that it does not defend itself well, on the contrary: especially as regards clothing, it is possible to distinguish the various materials very clearly. If we have this great attention to detailunfortunately during our experience we noticed that the textures of the background or ground elements were loaded during the dialogues.

As for the performance aspect, we haven’t found any bugs or glitches, the controls are very responsive and there was neither stuttering, nor frame drops.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is suitable for players who want to experience an adventure set in feudal Japan, complete with information and a glossary to better understand the society of that era. But it also plays on the nostalgia factor as it uses models from previous iterations, as well as the combat system.