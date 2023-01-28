Yakuza games dropped their name and from now on use the title Like a Dragon. His next installment which goes to the past and puts you in the feet of a samurai, is subtitled Ishin and brings several surprises. If you liked Ichiban’s delivery, this one will surely catch your attention.

Now, what we want to tell you has to do with something related to its combat system. Like a Dragon: Ishin! It comes with some trooper cards that give you an advantage when you are fighting against the villains of the game. For example, there is a card with which you stop time and cut your enemies with your sword.

On the other hand, trooper cards vary in special abilities, upgrades, healing, and much more. An additional detail is that you can assign up to 4 cards per combat, this can make each battle different and create different strategies.

Also, if you take care of your troops you can level them up and thus their power will be much more devastating.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! has the presence of the AEW fighter Kenny Omega

We already told you about the troop cards, now the joke of these is that some will be represented by some famous personalities from different media and one of them is the United States champion of New Japan Pro Wrestling and champion of trios of All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega.

This fighter is known for being a serious fan of video games and for promoting them both inside and outside of Japan. The addition of him as a trooper card to Like a Dragon: Ishin is that of the One-Winged Angel card which is used to kill enemies in a lethal way.

Kenny Omega joins the Shinsengumi as a special guest Trooper Card in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Essence of the One-Winged Angel – Cuts down foes with the slashes of his angel’s wing. Get six special guests in the Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle free at launch!#LikeaDragonIshin pic.twitter.com/I5sfx1mg4W — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) January 26, 2023

Another prominent actor who will appear in this Sega game is Rahul Kohli who is known for his performances in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass series.

It is worth noting that this video game had already been released on February 22, 2014 in Japan for the PS3 and PS4, while the new version is a remake that will be available from February 21 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One , Xbox Series X | S and PC.

