Like a Dragon: Ishin! he is the protagonist of the last one video analysis by Digital Foundry, which reveals resolution And frame rate of the remake on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, also and especially in comparison to the original version of the game for PS3 and PS4.

As we wrote in the review of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the work created in this case by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio arises halfway between a remaster and a remakefielding the Unreal Engine 4 and replacing numerous assets and effects.

The title turns to 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while it drops to 1080p on Xbox Series S, in all cases aiming for 60fps which, however, pass to 30 frames that are not exactly stable during the interlude sequences: a solution that leaves much to be desired on a visual level.

The good news is that the traditional stuttering problems of games in UE4 have not been detected on PC, and in general the conversion appears rather light and well scalable even on mid-range configurations: an undoubted plus point.