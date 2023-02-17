Like a Dragon: Ishin! has received votes positive from the international press, which welcomed the expected remake of the Yakuza spin-off with some enthusiasm and a Metascore currently equal to 79 for the PlayStation 5 version. Here are all the evaluations expressed so far:

Digitally Downloaded – 10

Playstation Universe – 9

Reverse – 9

The Mako Reactor – 9

GAMINGbible – 9

Game Informer – 8.3

Checkpoint Gaming – 8

Attack of the Fanboy – 8

GamesHub – 8

Gaming Trend – 8

Siliconera – 8

Push squares – 8

VGC-8

Destructoids – 8

Hey Poor Player – 8

Wccftech – 8

Pure Xbox – 8

Multiplayer.it – ​​7.5

Noisy Pixels – 7.5

NPR – 7.5

GameSpew – 7

Metro GameCentral – 7

IGN-7

digital trends – 7

Beyond the inevitable 10/10 of Digitally Downloaded, the opinion of the various magazines generally stands on an excellent judgment, with eleven 8/10 which confirm the quality of the experience even net of a cosmetics that pays the price to the age of the original game, released in 2014 but subjected to an operation that is actually a bit of a middle ground between remake and remaster.

In our review of Like a Dragon: Ishin! we talked in detail about this aspect, emphasizing how unfortunately this outdated approach makes itself felt during the course of the campaign, together with a combat system which is not always able to express itself at its best.

The main elements of the franchise, namely an engaging story, very well-defined characters and a large amount of content including main missions, side quests, alternate modes and minigames, are still present this time too and will not disappoint fans of Yakuza.