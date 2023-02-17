Like a Dragon: Ishin! has received votes positive from the international press, which welcomed the expected remake of the Yakuza spin-off with some enthusiasm and a Metascore currently equal to 79 for the PlayStation 5 version. Here are all the evaluations expressed so far:
- Digitally Downloaded – 10
- Playstation Universe – 9
- Reverse – 9
- The Mako Reactor – 9
- GAMINGbible – 9
- Game Informer – 8.3
- Checkpoint Gaming – 8
- Attack of the Fanboy – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- Gaming Trend – 8
- Siliconera – 8
- Push squares – 8
- VGC-8
- Destructoids – 8
- Hey Poor Player – 8
- Wccftech – 8
- Pure Xbox – 8
- Multiplayer.it – 7.5
- Noisy Pixels – 7.5
- NPR – 7.5
- GameSpew – 7
- Metro GameCentral – 7
- IGN-7
- digital trends – 7
Beyond the inevitable 10/10 of Digitally Downloaded, the opinion of the various magazines generally stands on an excellent judgment, with eleven 8/10 which confirm the quality of the experience even net of a cosmetics that pays the price to the age of the original game, released in 2014 but subjected to an operation that is actually a bit of a middle ground between remake and remaster.
In our review of Like a Dragon: Ishin! we talked in detail about this aspect, emphasizing how unfortunately this outdated approach makes itself felt during the course of the campaign, together with a combat system which is not always able to express itself at its best.
The main elements of the franchise, namely an engaging story, very well-defined characters and a large amount of content including main missions, side quests, alternate modes and minigames, are still present this time too and will not disappoint fans of Yakuza.
#Dragon #Ishin #positive #votes #remake #Yakuza #spinoff
Leave a Reply