Like a Dragon: Ishin! And available starting today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer made by SEGA to promote the release of the highly anticipated remake of Yakuza spin-off set in feudal Japan.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes, Like a Dragon: Ishin! puts us in the shoes of the samurai Ryoma Sakamotowho is falsely blamed for the murder of his stepfather in Tosa and forced to flee to ancient Kyoto, where he assumes the fictitious identity of Hajime Saito.

“In this historic adventure, iniquity reigns in 1860s Japan, and as the samurai era wanes, one swordsman will change the course of history,” reads the press release. “Follow the story of Sakamoto Ryoma, a dishonored swordsman seeking his master’s killer to clear his name, whose actions ignite a revolution.”

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Main features:

Heart-pounding action and varied weaponry: players will be able to immerse themselves in visceral combat that combines swords and firearms of the feudal era, with the possibility of alternating between four different fighting styles: Swordplay, Gunfight, Crazy Dance and Free Fight. A vast arsenal marks the historic transition between classic bladed combat and modern armed conflict, with players being able to train and upgrade their skills to unlock even more powerful ones.

players will be able to immerse themselves in visceral combat that combines swords and firearms of the feudal era, with the possibility of alternating between four different fighting styles: Swordplay, Gunfight, Crazy Dance and Free Fight. A vast arsenal marks the historic transition between classic bladed combat and modern armed conflict, with players being able to train and upgrade their skills to unlock even more powerful ones. Soldier Cards: players can collect and level up Soldier Cards, items that grant temporary boosts or special abilities, such as new attacks or stat boosts. Some of these cards feature brief appearances by special guests, such as wrestling icon Kenny Omega, actor Rahul Kohli and more. All Special Guest Soldier Cards are available globally as free downloadable content.

players can collect and level up Soldier Cards, items that grant temporary boosts or special abilities, such as new attacks or stat boosts. Some of these cards feature brief appearances by special guests, such as wrestling icon Kenny Omega, actor Rahul Kohli and more. All Special Guest Soldier Cards are available globally as free downloadable content. Historical samurai epic: an optional in-game glossary adds context to the historical foundations of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, with the personalities, places and events that punctuate its adventure.

an optional in-game glossary adds context to the historical foundations of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, with the personalities, places and events that punctuate its adventure. The meeting between tradition and modernity: Like a Dragon: Ishin! expands upon its 2014 predecessor, released exclusively in Japan, with localization support, brand new content and, powered by Unreal Engine 4, exquisitely remastered graphics and advanced features for modern platforms.

