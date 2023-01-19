Like a Dragon: Ishin! will come out on February 21st on PC and old and new generation consoles. A few days after the release, Saw let his title from the forthcoming release show itself in a new trailer dedicated to the side activities available in the game. Like a Dragon: Ishin! it’s not just violent clashes, from what we have seen in the game it will be possible to engage in various activities totally unrelated to what could be the spirit of the franchise.

Ryomaprotagonist of the work, is in fact seen in the trailer to engage in various peaceful activities around Bakumatsu. It seems that it will be possible to cultivate your own vegetable garden, cook and even play with different animals that we will meet during our adventure. Another novelty shown to us in the trailer is the relationship of the protagonist with Harukafor which we could carry out various house chores, from the purchase of basic necessities to the arrangement of the furnishings.

However, the numerous secondary activities available are not ends in themselves, from the sale of cultivated vegetables or cooked dishes it will in fact be possible to obtain coins that can be used during the game which can always come in handy. Another particular feature of the work are the conversations with the inhabitants of the city that will give life to real ideological and cultural comparisons. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released in just two days and our hype for a title apparently so vast and full of possibilities is certainly through the roof.