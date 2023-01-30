Like a Dragon: Ishin! It returns to show itself with a new one trailer titled “Blade of Vengeance” and with a strongly narrative character, which introduces some elements of the story through a montage of interlude scenes.

“A perilous road awaits Sakamoto Ryoma,” the description reads, “Accused of the murder of his mentor and unable to distinguish friend from foe, his solemn samurai fight for justice challenges the course of Japan’s own history.” .

Beyond the facts more purely related to the individual characters, it is also clear from this trailer how the game paints a complex fresco against the background of the Feudal Japan.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Finally brings the missing chapter of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio series to the West, so far limited to the Japanese market only. It is a particular game because it abandons the classic contemporary urban setting to move to feudal Japan, staging a samurai epic.

In 1860’s Kyo, one samurai’s solemn fight for justice is set to change the course of Japanese history forever. He draws his sword and participates in the revolution in this historical adventure.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! it expands on its 2014 predecessor, released exclusively in Japan, with localization support, new content and, thanks to the Unreal Engine 4, remastered graphics and advanced features for modern platforms. To get to know him better, we refer you to our recently tested Like a Dragon: Ishin!