There demos Of Like a Dragon: Ishin! it is now not only official but also availablewith download available now on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to experience a snippet of the interesting Sega game.

As was also leaked from the Microsoft Store database, Like a Dragon: Ishin! therefore has a demo focused on combatwhich therefore allows you to try the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio game in particular as regards the combat phases of the gameplay.

You can make the downloads of the Combat Demo of Like a Dragon: Ishin! at the following links:

The trial version in question, as the name itself suggests, focuses above all on the action phases of the gameplay and on combat, to illustrate some characteristics of these elements in a particular chapter of the series.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is in fact the remaster of the Yakuza chapter set in Feudal Japan, a particular experiment that has so far remained mostly confined to the Japanese market. In this one, the protagonist Sakamoto Ryoma is introduced as a ronin, a masterless samurai who seeks revenge for the death of his adoptive father, Yoshida Toyo.

Over the past few hours, we’ve seen a trailer for the Dragon of Dojima DLC skin, as well as the “Blade of Vengeance” trailer that revealed more of the story and the game.