Microsoft has announced that among the next games arriving in the very rich catalog of Xbox Game Pass There will be also Like a Dragon: Ishin!. Starting with the next one October 17 all subscribers to the service will be able to play the spin-off set in feudal Japan of the famous saga for free Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. The title will be available on console, on PC and in the cloud.

If you want to know more about Like a Dragon: Ishin! you can find lots of details in our in-depth review.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu