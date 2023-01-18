Like a Dragon: Ishin! shows itself with a new trailerdedicated in this case to side activities that we will be dealing with between missions in this one Yakuza spin-off set in the times of feudal Japan.

Brought to the West thanks to the success of Ghost of Tsushima, Like a Dragon: Ishin! offers a structure very similar to that of the classic adventures of Kazuma Kiryu, therefore with the possibility of exploring the scenario and grappling with various tasks.

In the video we observe the protagonist taking care of the garden and harvesting its fruits, preparing dishes and cooking them on the grill, buying plates and pans using the money earned up to that moment, as well as looking after stray dogs and cats.

In short, think of a classic Yakuza set, however, in feudal Japan: Ishin! will offer an experience of this type, which will not fail to conquer fans of Japanese customs and traditions, seasoning everything with a lot of action and spectacular fights.

We tried Like a Dragon: Ishin! during the latest Tokyo Game Show.