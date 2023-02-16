Like a Dragon: Ishin! will allow us to replace the protagonist of the adventure, Ryoma Sakamoto, with the classic Kazuma Kiryu thanks to the DLCs with the Dragon of Dojima skinswhich SEGA has just presented with a trailer.

Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game or purchasable separately, the package has clearly not required particular attention, given that the two characters share the same face and the same voice due to the fact that Ishin poses as one spin-off of the Yakuza seriesonly set in feudal Japan.

The protagonists that we will get to know during the campaign are therefore “past projections” of the best-known faces of the franchisefrom Kazuma Kiryu himself to Goro Majima, passing through the various Akira Nishikiyama and Taiga Saejima, but not only, employed like actors in a theatrical performance.

We talked about this particular aspect of the game and much more in our review of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, so check it out for more details in anticipation of the launch, set for February 21st on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.