Via two short trailers published in the form of YouTube Shorts, RGG Studio presented the Linebacker and Tennis Acetwo works for the characters of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth which will be available as bonus for anyone who pre-orders the game before launch.

For those who don't know, “jobs” basically represent the combat classes that the characters will be able to use in battle, modifying their statistics and repertoire of skills.

The Linebacker is available to all male party members once the protagonist Kasuga has reached at least level 5 Self-Esteem. As the name suggests, this work is based on American football and from the premises it will give some truly impressive finishers.

The Tennis Ace, however, is an exclusive job for female characters and is unlocked after Kasuga has reached level 5 of Charisma. As we can see in the clip below, this class can bombard the unfortunate person in question with volleys of tennis balls fired at full power.