Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed the official system requirements of the PC version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth from the minimum ones to those recommended for playing in resolution 1080p and 60 fps at high settings even without having to rely on FSR. We have listed them below:

As we can see these are settings all things considered affordable. In fact, the minimum requirements describe configurations that are now quite dated, while to reach the target of 1080p at 60fps of those recommended, even an RTX 2060 and CPU from a few generations ago is enough. In short, barring unforeseen circumstances, many players probably shouldn’t have any problems running the game. The dimensions on SSD, on the other hand, are abundant and double what compared to the previous chapter of the series, but still far from excessive.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available from January 26, 2024, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.

In a recent interview Masayoshi Yokoyama, the head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio called Infinite Wealth a “monster game longer than anything we’ve made so far.”