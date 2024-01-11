At CES 2024, NVIDIA announced that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at launch will support DLSS 3the proprietary upscaling technology compatible with RTX graphics cards.

The new game from the series previously known as Yakuza therefore joins the ranks of titles that support this technology, together with two other new entries confirmed during the Las Vegas event, namely the long-awaited Dragon's Dogma 2 by Capcom and the porting of Horizon Forbidden West. Nvidia added that it will “soon” show players how the game will benefit from the technology.

Clearly it is reasonable to expect a significant performance gain, especially by activating the Frame Generation, the technology supported only by the RTX 40 series onwards that uses artificial intelligence to generate entire frames, increasing the FPS count and overall fluidity. It must be said that Like a Dragon: Infinite Weatlh does not require a particularly advanced configuration, at least according to the official requirements, so with these technologies it should be easy to achieve excellent performance even with mid-range GPUs.