Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth apparently it won't be on Xbox Game Passat least at launch: Masayoshi Yokoyama, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, explained that there are currently no plans to bring the game to the Microsoft subscription service catalog.

After the arrival of Like a Dragon Gaiden on Xbox Game Pass on day one, the now numerous fans of the SEGA series hoped to be able to take advantage of an agreement between the Japanese company and Xbox also for the new chapter, but things won't go that way and Yokoyama revealed why.

“For Like a Dragon Gaiden the arrival on Game Pass was posed as a sort of business card for the saga compared to Western usersa way for players new to the franchise to enjoy the title and learn about Kiryu.”

“From this point of view, Game Pass turned out to be really a great way to invite new users to interact with the series.” In short, it was a commercial strategy to increase the popularity of Like a Dragon outside of Japan.