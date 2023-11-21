Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will include several new jobs for the personagesprofessions that we will have the opportunity to choose and change at the inevitable employment office and which will be characterized by particular skills.
As you may remember, we tried the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo a few weeks ago, experiencing firsthand some of these new features and spectacular finishing moves that allow you to perform.
Here it is below list of the professions available by default for the characters of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
- Chitose Fujinomiya, Heiress: Hawaiian ballet dancer, who fights using ballet moves and can reduce her enemies’ attack and speed.
- Eric Tomizawa, Taxi Driver: He can throw a tire at enemies, hold a wrench, and use elements such as electricity and ice to hit opponents’ weak points or weaken them.
- Ichiban Kasuga, Hero: A combat-focused profession that can also buff and heal allies.
- Joon-gi Han, Hitman: A powerful profession, which focuses on attacking and defeating enemies before they can move.
- Kazuma Kiryu, Dragon of Dojima: A powerful job and stronger than all the others, which can alternate between three different fighting styles.
- Koichi Adachi, Detective: A powerful, combat-focused style that can also serve as a tank.
- Saeko Mukoda, Bartender: A profession that focuses on applying status effects and has a very flexible range of attacks, suitable for powerful enemies or long battles.
- Seonhee, Assassin: A technical profession, which can block enemies’ movements and steal their turns.
- Tianyou Zhao, Gangster: A powerful, combat-oriented profession, capable of weakening enemies, buffing itself when attacking, or healing allies.
- Yu Nanba, Homeless: A magic-focused class that can attack enemies in a wide radius.

Released on January 26, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will aim to enrich the formula introduced at the time of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, not only by introducing some new characters but also, indeed, new professions.
Changing jobs this time too it will require a visit to the employment office, where we will be able to choose the profession we prefer for our protagonists, then experimenting with their skills and characteristics during the campaign.
