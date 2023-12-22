According to the latest information published on the official website curated by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, apparently among the many activities offered by Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth there will also be gods roguelike style dungeon.

At least according to what is reported (translated from Japanese), these dungeons, located in Hawaii and Yokohama, their structure and enemies change inside them every time we visit them, thus always proposing new challenges. Furthermore, it seems that a “treasure” is hidden inside them, but no further details have been shared at the moment.

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon the dungeons were sometimes repetitive and the only reason to explore them once completed was only to accumulate extra experience points to level up your party, so this novelty could be appreciated by many players.