The saga of Yakuza, which has now made the transition to the “new” name Like a Dragon, is known for being content-rich. Although of variable length, the various chapters of the series are certainly not short. The next chapter – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – but it seems to be the longest of all.
The information was shared by Masayoshi Yokoyama – head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – in an interview with the Japanese publication Game Watch, translated into English by Automaton Media. According to Yokoyama, he called Infinite Wealth a “monster game that’s longer than anything we’ve made so far,” and that it can’t be completed in a day or two.
“This means that a lot of people will hesitate to play the game or will end up leaving the disc on the shelves. I found this kind of sad scenario, so I thought: we have to make sure that everyone is excited enough to play it” Yokoyama added about the length of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
“We need to get people playing the game in about a week or a month, even at the cost of their health [ndr, Yokoyama sta scherzando, ovviamente]and that’s why it’s our duty as creators to come up with something we can get excited about. […]. It would be a little rude to abandon such a long game and let it go,” Yokoyama continued with a laugh.
How long will Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth be?
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will therefore be the longest game in the saga, but what does that mean exactly? We know that the previous chapter, Yakuza Like a Dragon, lasts over 50 hours as regards the main plot (and some secondary ones, given that it is “impossible” not to dedicate oneself to some collateral activity) and can easily reach over 70 hours even without 100% completion.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth should therefore exceed these figures, but clearly it could be a game lasting at least 60 hours as well as a game lasting at least 100 hours. For now we do not have a maximum value, but only an indication of the minimum duration.
