The saga of Yakuza, which has now made the transition to the “new” name Like a Dragon, is known for being content-rich. Although of variable length, the various chapters of the series are certainly not short. The next chapter – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – but it seems to be the longest of all.

The information was shared by Masayoshi Yokoyama – head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – in an interview with the Japanese publication Game Watch, translated into English by Automaton Media. According to Yokoyama, he called Infinite Wealth a “monster game that’s longer than anything we’ve made so far,” and that it can’t be completed in a day or two.

“This means that a lot of people will hesitate to play the game or will end up leaving the disc on the shelves. I found this kind of sad scenario, so I thought: we have to make sure that everyone is excited enough to play it” Yokoyama added about the length of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

“We need to get people playing the game in about a week or a month, even at the cost of their health [ndr, Yokoyama sta scherzando, ovviamente]and that’s why it’s our duty as creators to come up with something we can get excited about. […]. It would be a little rude to abandon such a long game and let it go,” Yokoyama continued with a laugh.