The series too Yakuza has had its own space over the course ofXbox Showcase 2023. The eighth chapter of the saga developed by SAW I will call Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and will be available from early 2024, although the official release date has not yet been revealed.

The trailer does not show any gameplay sessions, but only a short narrative sequence with the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga Of Yakuza Like a Dragon, who wakes up completely naked on a crowded beach, with the bathers taunting the man and pointing out the absence of clothes. The problem is that they speak in English, which language Kasuga he can’t understand. We are therefore faced with the first chapter of the series Yakuza set away from Japan?

No details are known about the game at the moment, but it is likely that new information will be disclosed to the Ryu Ga Gotoku Summitan event organized by the studio that collaborates with SAW the development of titles Yakuza and scheduled for June 16th. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will come up Xbox Series X/S, pc And Playstation at the beginning of 2024. Staying on the subject, it must be kept in mind that it will see the light in November Like a Dragon Gaiden.