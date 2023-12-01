Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth returns to show itself with the story trailerbut this time in the extended version for a good ten minutes: decidedly more substantial than what we saw last night at the PC Gaming Show.

The extra sequences present the various in more depth supporting characters who will accompany Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in their first adventure together, with some decidedly interesting additions to a cast that could already count on very well characterized protagonists.

Releasing on January 26th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will introduce the unprecedented scenery of Hawaii, the largest ever for the series, but also many new features in terms of gameplay and the repertoire at our disposal.