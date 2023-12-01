Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the story trailer dubbed in English

SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have published the story trailer online Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth with the English dub, with the voices of Daniel Dae Kim in the role of Masaaka Ebina And Danny Trejo in that of Dwight Mendez.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth it will be available next time January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Here you can read our preview based on the demo.

Infinite Wealth – English Dub Trailer starring Daniel Dae Kim and Danny Trejo

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has released a trailer for the English dub of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, where the game was the 4th most anticipated among the 25 shown in development for PC. The trailer shows for the first time Daniel Dae Kim as Masataka Ebina e Danny Trejo in Dwight’s.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/ykDoMHtYIuA

Ebina is the leader of the Seiryu clan, a yakuza organization whose president is currently in prison. Dwight, the leader of the Hawaiian Barracuda gang, oversees the world’s largest counterfeit goods market, aided by his business acumen and his razor-sharp machete.

In addition to being the 4th most anticipated title of the 25 shown in the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was named as most anticipated game at the Game Awards 2023.

Fans eager to dive into the world of Japanese crime, sing karaoke and discover the story of Kazuma Kiryu can play Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namealready available. Like a Dragon Gaiden narrates the events leading up to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthof which it includes a playable demo. Like a Dragon Gaiden will add the English dub for free on all platforms in December 2023.

Information on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to reemerge after hitting rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will facing his final days . Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic and fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Have fun in Japan and explore everything Hawaii has to offer on an adventure big enough to cover the entire Pacific.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). Pre-orders for the physical and digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Digital Ultimate Edition include the Hero Boost and Special Jobs Pack, which helps players level up faster, as well as a Special Jobs Set that provides access to Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs.

For more information, visit: https://infinitewealth.sega.com/