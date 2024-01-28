Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the eighth chapter of the series previously known in the West as Yakuza, and the second focused on Ichiban Kasuga and with a game mechanic with turn-based combat, a radical change compared to the action DNA of the saga. Also, it's not a mystery right from the cover than in this episode Kazuma Kiryu, the very first protagonist of Yakuza, makes his triumphant return to the screen. A return so eagerly awaited by fans that it generated a spin-off game released a few months ago, Like A Dragon Gaiden. In this sequel, familiarity with the previous chapter proves useful, particularly in the first chapters, to appreciate the return of well-known characters and the resumption of previous story lines. However, the title gains its narrative independence when everything comes to a head for Ichiban and the setting shifts to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a completely unexpected twist in a dense plot full of twists and turns as always.

Infinite Wealth, like and more than its predecessors, is a story-based single player game, with long cutscenes and numerous dialogues. The psychology and characters of the characters are revealed little by little but in depth, and the new heroes introduced in this chapter do not fail to prove interesting and well characterized. The approach to combat remains faithful to its predecessor with turn-based battles, but is enriched with new elements, primarily the importance of the position of the characters on the game board. The fights are generally deep and well thought out, although some camera defects end up making everything frustrating at times. The game also turns out to be less simple than its predecessor, and makes it essential to do a good job of upgrading the characters with objects, weapons and experience.

The freedom to explore Honolulu is one of the game's strengths. The player can immerse themselves in a world full of activities, from street fights to side missions, that vary in interest and depth. A historical feature of the series are the minigames, which in this chapter explode in remarkable variety and level of madness. During his stay in Honolulu Ichiban will be able to dedicate himself to the most disparate pastimes, such as karaoke, food deliveries, training and fighting with Sujimon (just like Pokémon, there is even a League to face), photo reportages and so on. The apotheosis of this developer obsession with games within a game is Dondoko Island, an area reminiscent of Nintendo's Animal Crossing, offering a relaxed and immersive gaming experience. In short, it goes without saying that Infinite Wealth is a mine of quotes for expert gamers.

Like any self-respecting role-playing game, Like A Dragon is full of underground dungeons, which offer an alternative way to earn experience and money, but can be repetitive. Despite some moments of long-winded narration, the main story unfolds through 14 rich and well-constructed chapters. The game alternates settings between Hawaii and Yokohama, keeping interest alive for the entire duration and proving to be much more exciting than its 2020 predecessor. The real fulcrum, however, lies in the characters, well characterized and with surprising evolutions, making Kasuga and his group is the emotional heart of the gaming experience. However, this is an experience not recommended for those who do not like long cutscenes and long, complex dialogues.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth presents itself as a worthy successor to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, surpassing it in all aspects taken individually. However, the developers seem to have wanted to dilute the narrative by interspersing it with secondary activities that seem more imposed than in the past. It's true that the RPG structure fits better with a slower growth curve that requires more hours, but sometimes you have the impression of being a victim of the lengthy nature of a work that is all too full of things to do. However, the overall experience is among the most satisfying in the panorama of role-playing games in recent times. After a transformative chapter, this Like A Dragon 8 levels up and allows itself to compete with the most renowned Japanese role-playing games, rightfully managing to earn a place among the fundamentals.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC publisher: Handjob Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Vote: 8/10