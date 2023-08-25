The return of Kazuma Kiryu as a playable character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth apparently it had been expected for some time: the producer of the series, Hiroyuki Sakamoto, revealed it during an interview at Gamescom 2023.

A few weeks after the news on Like a Dragon Gaide and Infinite Wealth of the RGG Summit Summer 2023, Sakamoto explained that actually already during the development of the the final by Yakuza 6: The Song of Life the team had considered this possibility.

“When we said goodbye to Kazuma Kiryu, we were already thinking about bring him back as a co-star in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth,” Sakamoto said. “So yeah, it’s something we’ve been thinking about for a long time.”