The return of Kazuma Kiryu as a playable character in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth apparently it had been expected for some time: the producer of the series, Hiroyuki Sakamoto, revealed it during an interview at Gamescom 2023.
A few weeks after the news on Like a Dragon Gaide and Infinite Wealth of the RGG Summit Summer 2023, Sakamoto explained that actually already during the development of the the final by Yakuza 6: The Song of Life the team had considered this possibility.
“When we said goodbye to Kazuma Kiryu, we were already thinking about bring him back as a co-star in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth,” Sakamoto said. “So yeah, it’s something we’ve been thinking about for a long time.”
Kazuma never really left
“Actually Kazuma also appeared as a sort of secondary character in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, so many people who played that episode without knowing the series probably wondered who he was and what role he played.”
“Precisely for this reason we thought of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as a sort of spin-off in which we wanted to talk about what happened to Kazuma between the end of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the events of Infinite Wealth.”
#Dragon #Infinite #Wealth #return #Kazuma #Kiryu #expected #time
Leave a Reply