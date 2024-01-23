SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they share the opening film online Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe next one coming January 26th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Let's see it below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Opening

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the opening cinematic of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthone of the most anticipated titles of 2024. The new title of the Yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwill arrive on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). Information on Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to reemerge after hitting rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will facing his final days . Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic and fast-paced RPG-style battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Have fun in Japan and explore everything Hawaii has to offer on an adventure big enough to cover the entire Pacific. For more information, visit the website https://infinitewealth.sega.com/ and follow the social profile @RGGStudio.

Source: SEGA via PLAION