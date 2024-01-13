Thanks to a report from a ResetEra user, we discover that a series of spoilers For Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the new game in the Yakuza saga. According to what was indicated, there would have been a leak and some information and images of the game are online.

It is also stated that in some cases malicious users are passing off the images as official photos shared by the development studio of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so as to mislead players.

If you don't want any kind of preview, we recommend staying away from the most typical places where this type of content can circulate freely, such as Twitter and Reddit.