Thanks to a report from a ResetEra user, we discover that a series of spoilers For Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the new game in the Yakuza saga. According to what was indicated, there would have been a leak and some information and images of the game are online.
It is also stated that in some cases malicious users are passing off the images as official photos shared by the development studio of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so as to mislead players.
If you don't want any kind of preview, we recommend staying away from the most typical places where this type of content can circulate freely, such as Twitter and Reddit.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which chapter is it?
Now that the numbering of the saga has been skipped, it could be complex for some less attentive players to track down the positioning of each new chapter. So let's remember that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Wanting to keep a number, we could consider this chapter as the eighth, given that the previous one was the seventh.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of Ichiban (the new protagonist) and Kiryu (the old protagonist). The game system will remain turn-based, like the previous chapter, and will take us to a new setting, Hawaii.
We also remember that Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will not be on Game Pass and the producer explains why.
#Dragon #Infinite #Wealth #spoilers #game #online #careful #launch
Leave a Reply