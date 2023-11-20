Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio shares new images with the media for the highly anticipated Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealtheighth chapter of the saga of Yakuza which sees protagonists Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth earned a nomination as one of the most anticipated titles of the The Game Awards 2023.

We have already told you about this promising title in our preview and we remind you that it will be available next time January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has released new images showcasing the cast of incredible characters, beautiful environments and world-class action of an epic RPG adventure, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwhich received the nomination for the category “I play more expected” at the Game Awards 2023. Two incredible heroes united by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who understands what it means to reemerge after hitting rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a man of broken will facing his final days . Enjoy one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic and fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield itself becomes your weapon and there are no rules. Have fun in Japan and explore everything Hawaii has to offer on an adventure big enough to cover the entire Pacific. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will arrive on January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam (PC). Pre-orders for the physical and digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Digital Ultimate Edition include the Hero Boost and Special Jobs Pack, which helps players level up faster, as well as a Special Jobs Set that provides access to Linebacker and Tennis Ace jobs. For more information, visit: https://infinitewealth.sega.com/

Source: SEGA via PLAION